James Corden (born in London, England, August 22, 1978) acted on stage and in movies like All or Nothing (2002) by Mike Leigh, The History Boys (2006), Gulliver’s Travels (2010), Into the Woods (2014) directed by Ron Marshall from the 1986 Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim, Cats (2019) directed by Tom Hooper from the 1981 stage musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Prom (2020) directed by Ryan Murphy from the 2018 Broadway musical, Cinderella (2021) by Kay Cannon.

On television he acted in the drama series Fat Friends (2000-2005), the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007-2019), he hosts The Late Show with James Corden (2015-2020).