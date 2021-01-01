James Dean (born in Marion, Indiana, February 8, 1931, died September 30, 1955) acted in the movies East of Eden (1955) directed by Elia Kazan from the 1952 novel by John Steinbeck, Rebel Without a Cause (1955) by Nicholas Ray with Natalie Wood, Giant (1956) by George Stevens with Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor. He died in a car crash at the age of 24.