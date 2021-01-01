Golden Globes logo

James Dean

1 Nominations
1 Wins
James Dean (born in Marion, Indiana, February 8, 1931, died September 30, 1955) acted in the movies East of Eden (1955) directed by Elia Kazan from the 1952 novel by John Steinbeck, Rebel Without a Cause (1955) by Nicholas Ray with Natalie Wood, Giant (1956) by George Stevens with Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor. He died in a car crash at the age of 24.

1957 Winner

World Film Favorites
James Dean

1956 Winner

Special Achievement Award
East of Eden
