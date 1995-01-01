James Ivory (born June 7, 1928 in Berkeley, California) produced and directed films with his partners at Merchant Ivory Productions, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala: The Europeans (1979) and The Bostonians (1984) from novels by Henry James, Heat and Dust (1983), three movies from novels by E. M. Forster: A Room with a View (1985), Maurice (1987), Howards End (1992), Mr. and Mrs. Bridge (1990) with Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, The Remains of the Day (1993) with Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson from the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, Jefferson in Paris (1995) with Nick Nolte, Surviving Picasso (1996) with Anthony Hopkins, Le Divorce (2003) with Kate Hudson and Naomi Watts, The White Countess (2005) from screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Ivory wrote the screenplay of Call Me by your Name (2017), directed by Luca Guadagnino, from the novel by André Aciman.