4 Nominations

James Ivory (born June 7, 1928 in Berkeley, California) produced and directed films with his partners at Merchant Ivory Productions, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala: The Europeans (1979) and The Bostonians (1984) from novels by Henry James, Heat and Dust (1983), three movies from novels by E. M. Forster: A Room with a View (1985), Maurice (1987), Howards End (1992), Mr. and Mrs. Bridge (1990) with Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, The Remains of the Day (1993) with Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson from the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, Jefferson in Paris (1995) with Nick Nolte, Surviving Picasso (1996) with Anthony Hopkins, Le Divorce (2003) with Kate Hudson and Naomi Watts, The White Countess (2005) from screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Ivory wrote the screenplay of Call Me by your Name (2017), directed by Luca Guadagnino, from the novel by André Aciman.

1994 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Remains of the Day, The

1993 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Howards End

1987 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Room with a View, A

1980 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Europeans, The
