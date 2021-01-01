James Mason (born May 15, 1909 in Huddersfield, England, died July 27, 1984) acted in British movies like The Seventh Veil (1945), Odd Man Out (1947), Georgy Girl (1966), and American movies like the remake A Star is Born (1954) with Judy Garland, Lolita (1962) directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, North by Northwest (1959) by Alfred Hitchcock, Heaven Can Wait (1978) by Warren Beatty, The Verdict (1982) by Sidney Lumet.