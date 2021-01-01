Golden Globes logo

James Mason (born May 15, 1909 in Huddersfield, England, died July 27, 1984) acted in British movies like The Seventh Veil (1945), Odd Man Out (1947), Georgy Girl (1966), and American movies like the remake A Star is Born (1954) with Judy Garland, Lolita (1962) directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, North by Northwest (1959) by Alfred Hitchcock, Heaven Can Wait (1978) by Warren Beatty, The Verdict (1982) by Sidney Lumet.

1955 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Star is Born, A (1954)

1983 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Verdict, The

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Lolita
