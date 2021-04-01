Golden Globes logo

James McAvoy (born April 21, 1979 in Glasgow, Scotland) starred with Forest Whitaker in The Last King of Scotland (2006), with Keira Knightley in Atonement (2007) directed by Joe Wright from the 2001 novel by Ian McEwan, with Angelina Jolie in Wanted (2008). He played a young Professor Charles Xavier opposite Michael Fassbender as Magneto in the prequels X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) by Bryan Singer. He starred in The Conspirator (2010) directed by Robert Redford, in Trance (2013) by Danny Boyle.

2008 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Atonement
