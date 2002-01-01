James Spader worked in Hollywood for ten years before getting his big break in Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989). He has since starred in numerouns films including Stargate (1994), Secretary (2002), Lincoln (2012), and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015. He was a regular character on the legal drama The Practice (2003-2004) before moving to star in the spinoff Boston Legal (2004-2008), earing him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for his work on that show's first season. He also appeared as a regular on the American adaptation of The Office (2011-2012) and stars in The Blacklist (2013), the last of which has also earned him two Golden Globe nominations.