James Stewart

James Maitland “Jimmy” Stewart (born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, May 20, 1908, died July 2, 1997) is one of the greatest Hollywood actors of all times. He was directed by Frank Capra: You Can't Take It With You (1938), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), It's a Wonderful Life (1946), by Ernst Lubitsch: The Shop Around the Corner (1940), by George Cukor: The Philadelphia Story (1940) with Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant. He starred in Destry Rides Again (1939) with Marlene Dietrich, Broken Arrow (1950), and other westerns directed by Anthony Mann: Winchester ’73 (1950), Bend in the River (1952), The Naked Spur (1953), The Far Country (1954), The Man from Laramie (1955). Also The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1953) by John Ford with John Wayne. He was a favorite of Alfred Hitchcock: Rope (1948), Rear Window (1954) with Grace Kelly, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) with Doris Day, Vertigo (1958) with Kim Novak. Among his other films: Harvey (1950), The Glenn Miller Story (1954), The Spirit of St. Louis (1957) by Billy Wilder, Anatomy of a Murder (1959) by Otto Preminger

