James Maitland “Jimmy” Stewart (born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, May 20, 1908, died July 2, 1997) is one of the greatest Hollywood actors of all times. He was directed by Frank Capra: You Can't Take It With You (1938), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), It's a Wonderful Life (1946), by Ernst Lubitsch: The Shop Around the Corner (1940), by George Cukor: The Philadelphia Story (1940) with Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant. He starred in Destry Rides Again (1939) with Marlene Dietrich, Broken Arrow (1950), and other westerns directed by Anthony Mann: Winchester ’73 (1950), Bend in the River (1952), The Naked Spur (1953), The Far Country (1954), The Man from Laramie (1955). Also The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1953) by John Ford with John Wayne. He was a favorite of Alfred Hitchcock: Rope (1948), Rear Window (1954) with Grace Kelly, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) with Doris Day, Vertigo (1958) with Kim Novak. Among his other films: Harvey (1950), The Glenn Miller Story (1954), The Spirit of St. Louis (1957) by Billy Wilder, Anatomy of a Murder (1959) by Otto Preminger

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - James Stewart, 1965 by Philip Berk

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hawkins

1965 Winner

1965 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
James Stewart

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation

1951 Nominee

1951 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Harvey
