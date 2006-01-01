Jamie Dornan

James Dornan (born in Holywood, Northern Ireland, May 1, 1982) started as a fashion model, acted in movies like Marie Antoinette (2006) by Sofia Coppola, He played Cristian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson in the film trilogy from the novels by E.L. James, Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) directed by James Foley. He was war photographer Paul Conroy in A Private War (2018) with Rosamund Pike as journalist Marie Colvin, he acted with Taron Edgerton in Robin Hood (2018), with Shailene Woodley in Endings, Beginnings (2019), with Emily Blunt in Wilde Mountain Thyme (2020) by John Patrick Shanley, with Kristen Wiig in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021), in Belfast (2021) written and directed by Kenneth Branagh (2021). On television Dornan acted in the series Once Upon a Time (2011-2013) and The Fall (2013-2016).