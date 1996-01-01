Jamie Foxx (born Eric Marlon Bishop December 13, 1967 in Terrell, Texas) started as a comedian on the TV show In Living Color (1990-94) and starred in his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001). He had a supporting role in Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, played singer Ray Charles in the biopic Ray (2004) directed by Taylor Hackford, acted with Tom Cruise in Collateral (2004) by Michael Mann, starred in the musical Dreamgirls (2005) by Bill Condon, in the western Django Unchained (2012) by Quentin Tarantino. He played the villain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) by Marc Webb with Andrew Garfield. Foxx played a gangster in Baby Driver (2017) with Ansel Engort and Kevin Spacey, a death row inmate in Just Mercy (2019) with Michael B. Jordan.