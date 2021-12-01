Golden Globes logo

Jane Campion

6 Nominations
Jane Campion

Elizabeth Jane Campion (born April 30, 1954 in Wellington, New Zealand) wrote and directed The Piano (1993) starring Holly Hunter. She directed Portrait of a Lady (1996) starring Nicole Kidman, from the 1881 novel by Henry James, Holy Smoke! (1999) with Kate Winslet, In the Cut (2003) with Meg Ryan from the erotic thriller by Susanna Moore, Bright Star (2009) with Ben Whishaw as poet John Keats, she wrote and directed The Power of the Dog (2021) with Benedict Cumberbatch from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage.

Campion wrote and directed for television An Angel at My Table (1990), Top of the Lake (2013) and Top of the Lake: China Girl (2017) both starring Elisabeth Moss.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Power of the Dog, The

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Power of the Dog, The

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Top of The Lake: China Girl

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Top of the Lake

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
The Piano

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Piano
