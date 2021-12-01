Elizabeth Jane Campion (born April 30, 1954 in Wellington, New Zealand) wrote and directed The Piano (1993) starring Holly Hunter. She directed Portrait of a Lady (1996) starring Nicole Kidman, from the 1881 novel by Henry James, Holy Smoke! (1999) with Kate Winslet, In the Cut (2003) with Meg Ryan from the erotic thriller by Susanna Moore, Bright Star (2009) with Ben Whishaw as poet John Keats, she wrote and directed The Power of the Dog (2021) with Benedict Cumberbatch from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage.

Campion wrote and directed for television An Angel at My Table (1990), Top of the Lake (2013) and Top of the Lake: China Girl (2017) both starring Elisabeth Moss.