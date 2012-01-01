Jane Levy (born in Los Angeles, California, December 29, 1989) acted in movies like Nobody Walks (2012), Evil Dead (2013), Don’t Breathe (2016). She acted on television in the series Shameless (2011), Suburgatory (2011-2014), Castle Rock (2018), What/If (2019), played the leading role in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021) created by Austin Winsberg.