Jane Seymour

8 Nominations
2 Wins
1996 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

1982 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
East of Eden (TV)

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

1995 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

1994 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
War and Remembrance (Parts VIII - XII)

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
War and Remembrance (Parts I - VII)

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Woman He Loved, The
