Jane Seymour

8 Nominations
2 Wins
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1996 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
1982 Winner
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureEast of Eden (TV)
1997 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
1995 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
1994 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
1990 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureWar and Remembrance (Parts VIII - XII)
1989 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureWar and Remembrance (Parts I - VII)
1989 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureWoman He Loved, The