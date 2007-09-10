Jane Wyman (born Sarah Jane Mayfield in Missouri on January 5, 1917, died September 10, 2007) took her first husband’s last name, her second husband (from 1940 to 1949) was fellow actor Ronald Reagan. She acted in The Lost Weekend (1945) by Billy Wilder with Ray Milland, The Yearling (1946) by Clarence Brown with Gregory Peck, Johnny Belinda (1948) by Jean Negulesco, A Kiss in the Dark (1949) with David Niven, Stage Fright (1950) by Alfred Hitchcock, The Blue Veil (1951), So Big (1953) by Robert Wise. She starred with Rock Hudson in Magnificent Obession (1954) and All That Heaven Allows (1955) both directed by Douglas Sirk. On television, she acted in Falcon Crest (1981-1990).