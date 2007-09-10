Golden Globes logo

Jane Wyman (born Sarah Jane Mayfield in Missouri on January 5, 1917, died September 10, 2007) took her first husband’s last name, her second husband (from 1940 to 1949) was fellow actor Ronald Reagan. She acted in The Lost Weekend (1945) by Billy Wilder with Ray Milland, The Yearling (1946) by Clarence Brown with Gregory Peck, Johnny Belinda (1948) by Jean Negulesco, A Kiss in the Dark (1949) with David Niven, Stage Fright (1950) by Alfred Hitchcock, The Blue Veil (1951), So Big (1953) by Robert Wise. She starred with Rock Hudson in Magnificent Obession (1954) and All That Heaven Allows (1955) both directed by Douglas Sirk. On television, she acted in Falcon Crest (1981-1990).

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Falcon Crest

1952 Winner

1952 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Blue Veil

1951 Winner

1951 Winner

World Film Favorites
Jane Wyman

1949 Winner

1949 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role
Johnny Belinda

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Falcon Crest
