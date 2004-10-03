Golden Globes logo

Janet Leigh (born Jeanette Morrison in Merced, California, July 6, 1927, died October 3, 2004) acted in The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947) with Van Johnson, Act of Violence (1948) by Fred Zinnemann, Little Women (1949) from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Scaramouche (1952) with Stewart Granger, The Naked Spur (1953) by Anthony Mann with James Stewart, Houdini (1953) with her husband Tony Curtis, Touch of Evil (1958) by Orson Welles, Psycho (1960) by Alfred Hitchcock with Anthony Perkins, The Manchurian Candidate (1962) by John Frankenheimer, Harper (1966) with Paul Newman,The Fog (1980) by John Carpenter with her daughter Jamie Lee Curtis.

1961 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Psycho
