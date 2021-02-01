4 Nominations
Janet McTeer (born in England on 5 August 1961), a British theater actress, acted in movies like Wuthering Heights (1992) with Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes, Carrington (1995) with Emma Thompson. She starred in Tumbleweeds (1999), Songcatcher (2000), Into the Storm (2009) with Brendan Gleeson, Albert Nobbs (2011) with Glenn Close. On television she acted in Portrait of a Marriage (1990), The White Queen (2013), The Honourable Woman (2014).
2000 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyTumbleweeds
2014 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionThe White Queen
2012 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureAlbert Nobbs
2010 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionInto The Storm