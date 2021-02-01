Golden Globes logo

Janet McTeer (born in England on 5 August 1961), a British theater actress, acted in movies like Wuthering Heights (1992) with Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes, Carrington (1995) with Emma Thompson. She starred in Tumbleweeds (1999), Songcatcher (2000), Into the Storm (2009) with Brendan Gleeson, Albert Nobbs (2011) with Glenn Close. On television she acted in Portrait of a Marriage (1990), The White Queen (2013), The Honourable Woman (2014).

2000 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Tumbleweeds

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
The White Queen

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Albert Nobbs

2010 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Into The Storm
