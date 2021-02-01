Janet McTeer (born in England on 5 August 1961), a British theater actress, acted in movies like Wuthering Heights (1992) with Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes, Carrington (1995) with Emma Thompson. She starred in Tumbleweeds (1999), Songcatcher (2000), Into the Storm (2009) with Brendan Gleeson, Albert Nobbs (2011) with Glenn Close. On television she acted in Portrait of a Marriage (1990), The White Queen (2013), The Honourable Woman (2014).