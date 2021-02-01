Golden Globes logo

Jared Leto

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Jared Leto

Jared Leto (born in Bossier City, Louisiana, December 26, 1971) won a Golden Globe for playing a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club (2013) starring Matthew McConaughey. Leto starred in films like Prefontaine (1997), Requiem for a Dream (2000) by Darren Aronofsky, Alexander (2004) by Oliver Stone, Mr. Nobody (2009). He played supporting roles in Girl, Interrupted (1998) by James Mangold with Angelina Jolie, Fight Club (1999) with Brad Pitt and Panic Room (2002) with Jodie Foster, both directed by David Fincher, American Psycho (2000) with Christian Bale. He played the Joker in Suicide Squad (2016). He acted in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) by Denise Villeneuve, The Little Things (2020) by John Lee Hancock, played Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott.

Leto is also a musician performing with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Read Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) by Katherine Tulich

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Dallas Buyers Club

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Little Things, The
