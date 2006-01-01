Jason Reitman (born October 19, 1977 in Montreal, Canada), son of director Ivan Reitman, wrote and directed Thank You for Smoking (2006) from the 1994 novel by Christopher Buckley, Up in the Air (2009) from the 2001 novel by Walter Kirn starring George Clooney, Labor Day (2013) from the 2009 novel by Joyce Maynard starring Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin. He directed Juno (2007) with Elliot Page, Young Adult (2011) with Charlize Theron from screenplays by Diablo Cody. On television, he is the creator of Casual (2015-2017).