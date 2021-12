Jean Pierre Hersholt (born in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 12, 1886, died 2 June 2, 1956) is a Danish character actor of early Hollywood films, such as the silent Greed (1924) by Eric von Stroheim, The Country Doctor (1936), Heidi (1937). He became popular as Dr. Christian on the CBS radio show that aired from 1937 to 1954.

