Jean Seberg (born in Marshalltown, Iowa, November 13, 1938, died August 30, 1979) was cast as Joan of Arc in Saint Joan (1957) directed by Otto Preminger from the play by George Bernard Shaw, acted with Deborah Kerr and David Niven in Bonjour Tristesse (1958) directed by Otto Preminger from the 1954 novel by François Sagan, with Jean-Paul Belmondo in Breathless (À bout de souffle, 1960) by Jean Luc Godard, with Warren Beatty in Lilith (1964) by Robert Rossen, with Sean Connery in A Fine Madness (1968) by Irvin Kershner, with Clint Eastwood in the musical western Paint Your Wagon (1969) by Joshua Logan.

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Lilith
