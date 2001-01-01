Golden Globes logo

Jeff Daniels

5 Nominations

Jeffrey “Jeff” Daniels (born February 19, 1955 in Clarke County, Georgia) acted in Ragtime (2001) directed by Milos Foreman from the 1975 novel by Doctorow, Terms of Endearment (1983) directed by James Brooks from the 1975 novel by Larry McMurtry. He starred in The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) by Woody Allen, Something Wild (1986) by Jonathan Demme, Dumb & Dumber (1994) and Dumb & Dumber Too (2014) with Jim Carrey, Fly Away Home (1996) and The Squid and the Whale (2005) by Noah Baumbach. He acted with Sandra Bullock in Speed (1994), with Glenn Close in 101 Dalmatians (1996), with Tobey Maguire in Pleasantville (1998), with Davis Strathairn in Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) by George Clooney, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Looper (2012), with Michael Fassbender in Steve Jobs (2015) by Danny Boyle, with Matt Damon in The Martian (2015) by Ridley Scott. On television he played a TV News anchorman in The Newsroom (2013-2015) by Aaron Sorkin, he starred in Godless (2017) by Scott Frank., The Looming Tower (2018), he played FBI director James Comey in The Comey Rule (2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Comey Rule, The

2013 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Newsroom, The

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Squid and the Whale, The

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Something Wild

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Purple Rose of Cairo, The
