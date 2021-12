Jeffrey Tambor (born July 8, 1944 in San Francisco, California) started his acting career in the theater, he acted in movies like And Justice for All (1979) by Norman Jewison starring Al Pacino, Mr. Mom (1983) with Michael Keaton, Pollock (2000) directed and starring Ed Harris. On television he acted in Hill Street Blues (1981-1987), The Larry Sanders Show (1992), Arrested Development (2003-2006). Tambor is playing transgender parent Maura Pfefferman in the TV series Transparent (2014-2016) created by Jill Soloway. In 2016 he acted in The Accountant with Ben Affleck.