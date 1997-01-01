Jennifer Connelly (born December 12, 1970 in Cairo, New York) acted in Labyrinth (1986) by Jim Henson with David Bowie, The Rocketeer (1991), Inventing the Abbots (1997), Dark City (1998) and Requiem for a Dream (2000) by Darren Aronofsky. She acted with Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind (2001) directed by Ron Howard, with Ben Kingsley in House of Sand and Fog (2003), with Leonardo DiCaprio in Blood Diamond (2006) by Edward Zwick, with Kate Winslet in Little Children (2006), with Mark Ruffalo in Reservation Road (2007), with Paul Bettany in Creation (2009) as Charles Darwin’s wife, with Colin Farrell’s in Winter’s Tale (2014) directed by Avika Goldsman from the 1983 novel by Mark Helprin, with Russell Crowe in Noah (2014) by Darren Aronofsky, with Anthony Mackie in Shelter (2014) by Paul Bettany, American Pastoral (2016) directed by Ewan MacGregor from the 1997 novel by Phillip Roth, with Josh Brolin in Only the Brave (2017). She acted in Alita: Battle Angel (2019) by Robert Rodriguez. On television, she stars in the series Snowpiercer (2020-2021) based on the 2013 movie by Bong Joon-ho.