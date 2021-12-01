Golden Globes logo

Jennifer Coolidge (born in Boston, Massachusetts, August 28, 1961), a comedian from The Groundlings, acted in American Pie (1999) by Paul Weitz and sequels, Best in Show (2000) and For Your Consideration (2006) by Christopher Guest, Legally Blonde (2001) with Reese Witherspoon by Richard Luketic, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), American Dreamz (2006) by Paul Weitz, Promising Young Woman (2020) with Carey Mulligan, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, Swan Song (2021) with Udo Kier. On television she acted in The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008–2012), The White Lotus (2021).

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
White Lotus, The
