Jennifer Hudson (born September 12, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois) made her acting debut in the movie musical Dreamgirls (2006) directed by Bill Condon with Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy. She acted in movies like Sex and the City (2008) with Sarah Jessica Parker, The Secret Life of Bees (2008) with Dakota Fanning, Winnie Mandela (2010) with Terrence Howard. She reprised her role as Grizabella in the Broadway revival (2016) of the 1981 musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber for the 2019 movie version directed by Tom Hooper, with Judy Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, she played Aretha Franklin in Respect (2021) with Forest Whitaker.