Golden Globes logo

Jennifer Hudson

1 Nominations
1 Wins

Jennifer Hudson (born September 12, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois) made her acting debut in the movie musical Dreamgirls (2006) directed by Bill Condon with Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy. She acted in movies like Sex and the City (2008) with Sarah Jessica Parker, The Secret Life of Bees (2008) with Dakota Fanning, Winnie Mandela (2010) with Terrence Howard. She reprised her role as Grizabella in the Broadway revival (2016) of the 1981 musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber for the 2019 movie version directed by Tom Hooper, with Judy Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, she played Aretha Franklin in Respect (2021) with Forest Whitaker.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Dreamgirls
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.