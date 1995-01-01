Golden Globes logo

Jennifer Jason Leigh

2 Nominations

Jennifer Jason Leigh (born February 5, 1962 in Los Angeles, California) acted with Sean Penn in Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982) by Amy Heckerling, with Alec Baldwin in Miami Blues (1990), Last Exit to Brooklyn (1991), Single White Female (1992) by Barbet Schroeder, Short Cuts (1993) by Robert Altman, The Hudsucker Proxy 1994) by the Coen Bros, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994) by Alan Rudolph, Dolores Clayborne (1995) by Taylor Hackford. She played a rock singer in Georgia (1995) written by her mother Barbara Turner, wrote and co-directed with Alan Cumming The Anniversary Party (2001), acted in Margot at the Wedding (2007) directed by her husband Noah Baumbach. She acted in The Hateful Eight (2015) by Quentin Tarantino, played Lady Bird Johnson in LBJ (2016) by Rob Reiner with Woody Harrelson.

On television she plays the mother in Atypical (2017-2018).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Hateful Eight

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Mrs. Parker and The Vicious Circle
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.