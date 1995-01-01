Jennifer Jason Leigh (born February 5, 1962 in Los Angeles, California) acted with Sean Penn in Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982) by Amy Heckerling, with Alec Baldwin in Miami Blues (1990), Last Exit to Brooklyn (1991), Single White Female (1992) by Barbet Schroeder, Short Cuts (1993) by Robert Altman, The Hudsucker Proxy 1994) by the Coen Bros, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994) by Alan Rudolph, Dolores Clayborne (1995) by Taylor Hackford. She played a rock singer in Georgia (1995) written by her mother Barbara Turner, wrote and co-directed with Alan Cumming The Anniversary Party (2001), acted in Margot at the Wedding (2007) directed by her husband Noah Baumbach. She acted in The Hateful Eight (2015) by Quentin Tarantino, played Lady Bird Johnson in LBJ (2016) by Rob Reiner with Woody Harrelson.

On television she plays the mother in Atypical (2017-2018).