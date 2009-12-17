Jennifer Jones (born Phylis Lee Isley on March 2, 1919 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, died December 17, 2009) was the very first Golden Globe winner as best actress in 1944 for The Song of Bernadette (1943) directed by Henry King. She acted with Joseph Cotton’s in Since You Went Away (1944) and Love Letters (1945), with Gregory Peck in the Western Duel in the Sun (1946) by King Vidor, Madame Bovary (1949) directed by Vincent Minnelli from the 1857 novel by Gustave Flaubert, Ruby Gentry (1952), with Humphrey Bogart in Beat the Devil (1953) by John Huston, with Montgomery Clift in Stazione Termini (1953) by Vittorio De Sica, with William Holden in Love is a Many Splendored Thing (1955). She married Davis O’ Selznick in 1949, Norton Simon in 1965.