Golden Globes logo

Jennifer Lawrence

5 Nominations
3 Wins

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence (born in Louisville, Kentucky, August 15, 1990), after playing a young Charlize Theron in The Burning Plain (2008) and impressing critics with her performance in Winter’s Bone (2010), was cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games (2012) from the trilogy by Suzanne Collins, Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and Part 2 (2015).  She played blue mutant Mystique in X-Men: First Class (2011) with Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

Lawrence won 3 Golden Globes for her performances in movies directed by David O. Russell: Silver Linings Playbook (2012) with Bradley Cooper, American Hustle (2013) with Christian Bale, Joy (2015) with Robert De Niro. She acted with Chris Pratt in Passengers (2016) by Mortem Tydlum, with Javier Bardem in Mother! (2017) written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, Red Sparrow (2018) by Francis Lawrence, with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Joy

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
American Hustle

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Silver Linings Playbook

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Don't Look Up

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Winter's Bone
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.