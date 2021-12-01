Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence (born in Louisville, Kentucky, August 15, 1990), after playing a young Charlize Theron in The Burning Plain (2008) and impressing critics with her performance in Winter’s Bone (2010), was cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games (2012) from the trilogy by Suzanne Collins, Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and Part 2 (2015). She played blue mutant Mystique in X-Men: First Class (2011) with Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

Lawrence won 3 Golden Globes for her performances in movies directed by David O. Russell: Silver Linings Playbook (2012) with Bradley Cooper, American Hustle (2013) with Christian Bale, Joy (2015) with Robert De Niro. She acted with Chris Pratt in Passengers (2016) by Mortem Tydlum, with Javier Bardem in Mother! (2017) written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, Red Sparrow (2018) by Francis Lawrence, with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay.