Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Lee Renner (born January 7, 1971 in Modesto, California) acted in The Town (2010) directed by Ben Affleck from the 2004 novel by Chuck Hogan Prince of Thieves. He starred in The Hurt Locker (2008) by Kathryn Bigelow, The Bourne Legacy (2012) by Tony Gilroy, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2012), American Hustle (2013) by David O’Russell, Kill the Messenger (2014). He acted with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011) and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015). He plays Hawkeye in the Marvel movies: Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2012), Captain America: Civil War (2016). He stars with Amy Adams in Arrival (2016) by Denis Villeneuve.

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Town, The
