Jerry Goldsmith

9 Nominations

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Mulan

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
L.A. Confidential

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Basic Instinct

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Under Fire

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Alien

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Chinatown

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Sand Pebbles

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Seven Days In May
