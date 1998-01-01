Jerry Goldsmith

9 Nominations
1999 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureMulan
1998 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureL.A. Confidential
1993 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureBasic Instinct
1984 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureUnder Fire
1980 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureAlien
1980 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureStar Trek: The Motion Picture
1975 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureChinatown
1967 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureThe Sand Pebbles
1965 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureSeven Days In May