Jerry Lewis (born Joseph Levitch in Newark, New Jersey, March 16, 1926, died August 20, 2017) formed a comedy act with singer Dean Martin in 1946, they performed on radio in The Martin and Lewis Show (1948-1953), in movies like My Friend Irma (1949), Sailor Beware (1951), The Caddy (1953), Living It Up (1954), Artists and Models (1955). He acted in movies like The Delicate Delinquent (1957), Cinderfella (1960), Boeing Boeing (1965). He starred in, wrote, directed, and produced comedies like The Bellboy (1960), The Ladies Man (1961), The Nutty Professor (1963), The Patsy (1964), The Family Jewels (1965). Lewis acted with Robert De Niro in The King of Comedy (1983) directed by Martin Scorsese, with Oliver Platt in Funny Bones (1995) by Peter Chelsom.

1966 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Boeing Boeing
