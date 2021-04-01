Jesse Eisenberg

Golden Globes logo

Jesse Adam Eisenberg (born October 8, 1983 in Queens, New York) starred in Adventureland (2009) with Kristen Stewart, played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network (2010) directed by David Fincher from the screenplay by Aaron Sorkin. He acted in Now You See Me (2003) and Now You See Me 2 (2016), starred in To Rome with Love (2012) and with Kristen Stewart in Café Society (2016) both directed by Woody Allen. He played Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) by Zack Snyder with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Social Network
