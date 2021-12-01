Golden Globes logo

Jessica Chastain (born in Sonoma, California, March 24, 1977) acted in The Debt (2011) by John Madden with Helen Mirren, The Tree of Life (2011) by Terrence Malik with Brad Pitt, Take Shelter (2011) by Jeff Nichols with Michael Shannon, The Help (2011) from the novel by Kathryn Stockett.  She starred in Zero Dark Thirty (2012) by Kathryn Bigelow, with Oscar Isaac in A Most Violent Year (2014) by J. C. Chandor, with James McAvoy (2014) in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, with Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar (2014) by Christoper Nolan, with Matt Damon in The Martian (2015) by Ridley Scott, with Tom Hiddleston in Crimson Peak (2015) by Guillermo del Toro. Chastain starred in Miss Sloane (2016) by John Madden, The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) by Niki Caro, she played Molly Brown in Molly’s Game (2017) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) with Andrew Garfield. On television she acted with Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage (2021).

 

Read Jessica Chastain by Silvia Bizio.

Lea el perfil de Chastain en español por Rocio Ayuso.

 

 

2013 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Zero Dark Thirty

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Eyes of Tammy Faye, The

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Scenes from a Marriage-TV

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Molly's Game

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Miss Sloane

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
A Most Violent Year

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Help
