Jessica Chastain (born in Sonoma, California, March 24, 1977) acted in The Debt (2011) by John Madden with Helen Mirren, The Tree of Life (2011) by Terrence Malik with Brad Pitt, Take Shelter (2011) by Jeff Nichols with Michael Shannon, The Help (2011) from the novel by Kathryn Stockett. She starred in Zero Dark Thirty (2012) by Kathryn Bigelow, with Oscar Isaac in A Most Violent Year (2014) by J. C. Chandor, with James McAvoy (2014) in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, with Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar (2014) by Christoper Nolan, with Matt Damon in The Martian (2015) by Ridley Scott, with Tom Hiddleston in Crimson Peak (2015) by Guillermo del Toro. Chastain starred in Miss Sloane (2016) by John Madden, The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) by Niki Caro, she played Molly Brown in Molly’s Game (2017) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) with Andrew Garfield. On television she acted with Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage (2021).

Read Jessica Chastain by Silvia Bizio.

Lea el perfil de Chastain en español por Rocio Ayuso.