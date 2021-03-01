Jessica Phyllis Lange (born April 20, 1949 in Cloquet, Minnesota) was chosen by producer Dino De Laurentiis for the remake King Kong (1976). She acted with Roy Scheider in All That Jazz (1979) by Bob Fosse, played actress Frances Farmer in Farmer (1982), country singer Patsy Cline in Sweet Dreams (1985) by Karel Reisz. She acted with Jack Nicholson in The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981) directed by Bob Rafelson from the 1934 novel by James Cain, with Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie (1983) by Sydney Pollack, with Sam Shepard in Country (1984), with Diane Keaton and Sissy Spacek in Crimes of the Heart (1986) by Bruce Beresford, in Music Box (1989) by Constantin Costa-Gavras, with Tommy Lee Jones in Blue Sky (1994) by Tony Richardson, with Liam Neeson in Rob Roy (1995), with Michelle Pfeiffer in A Thousand Acres (1997) directed by Jocelyn Moorehouse from the 1991 novel by Jane Smiley, in Big Fish (2003) directed by Tim Burton from the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace. On television she starred in Willa Cather’s O Pioneers! (1992), with Tommy Lee Jones in Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1983), with Alec Baldwin in Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire (1995), with Tom Wilkinson in Normal (2003), with Drew Barrymore in Grey Gardens (2009). She acted in the anthology series American Horror Story (2011), Asylum (2012), Coven (2013), Freak Show (2014).

She played Joan Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis in the TV series Feud (2017).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Jessica Lange, 1977 by Philip Berk.