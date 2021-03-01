Golden Globes logo

Jessica Phyllis Lange (born April 20, 1949 in Cloquet, Minnesota) was chosen by producer Dino De Laurentiis for the remake King Kong (1976). She acted with Roy Scheider in All That Jazz (1979) by Bob Fosse, played actress Frances Farmer in Farmer (1982), country singer Patsy Cline in Sweet Dreams (1985) by Karel Reisz.  She acted with Jack Nicholson in The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981) directed by Bob Rafelson from the 1934 novel by James Cain, with Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie (1983) by Sydney Pollack, with Sam Shepard in Country (1984), with Diane Keaton and Sissy Spacek in Crimes of the Heart (1986) by Bruce Beresford, in Music Box (1989) by Constantin Costa-Gavras, with Tommy Lee Jones in Blue Sky (1994) by Tony Richardson, with Liam Neeson in Rob Roy (1995), with Michelle Pfeiffer in A Thousand Acres (1997) directed by Jocelyn Moorehouse from the 1991 novel by Jane Smiley, in Big Fish (2003) directed by Tim Burton from the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace. On television she starred in Willa Cather’s O Pioneers! (1992), with Tommy Lee Jones in Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1983), with Alec Baldwin in Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire (1995), with Tom Wilkinson in Normal (2003), with Drew Barrymore in Grey Gardens (2009). She acted in the anthology series American Horror Story (2011), Asylum (2012), Coven (2013), Freak Show (2014).

She played Joan Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis in the TV series Feud (2017).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Jessica Lange, 1977 by Philip Berk.

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
American Horror Story

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
A Streetcar Named Desire (1995)

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Blue Sky

1983 Winner

1983 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Tootsie

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Jessica Lange

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Feud: Bette And Joan

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Feud: Bette And Joan

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
American Horror Story: Freak Show

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
American Horror Story: Coven

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
American Horror Story: Asylum

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Grey Gardens

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Normal

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
A Thousand Acres

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
O Pioneers!

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Music Box

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Country

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Frances
