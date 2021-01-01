Jessica Tandy

Jessie Alice Tandy (born June 7, 1909 in London, England, died September 11, 1994) acted on the London stage with Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud, and on Broadway, earning 3 Tony Awards. In movies she acted with Don Ameche and Hume Cronyn in Cocoon (1985) by Ron Howard, with Morgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy (1989) by Bruce Beresford, with Kathy Bates in Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) by Jon Avnet, with Shirley MacLaine in Used People (1992) by Beeban Kidron.