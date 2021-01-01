Jessica Tandy

Golden Globes logo

Jessie Alice Tandy (born June 7, 1909 in London, England, died September 11, 1994) acted on the London stage with Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud, and on Broadway, earning 3 Tony Awards. In movies she acted with Don Ameche and Hume Cronyn in Cocoon (1985) by Ron Howard, with Morgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy (1989) by Bruce Beresford, with Kathy Bates in Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) by Jon Avnet, with Shirley MacLaine in Used People (1992) by Beeban Kidron.

1990 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Driving Miss Daisy

1992 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Fried Green Tomatoes

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Story Lady, The

1963 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Hemingway's Adventures of a Young Man
