Jessica Tandy

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Jessie Alice Tandy (born June 7, 1909 in London, England, died September 11, 1994) acted on the London stage with Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud, and on Broadway, earning 3 Tony Awards. In movies she acted with Don Ameche and Hume Cronyn in Cocoon (1985) by Ron Howard, with Morgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy (1989) by Bruce Beresford, with Kathy Bates in Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) by Jon Avnet, with Shirley MacLaine in Used People (1992) by Beeban Kidron.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1990 Winner
1990 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyDriving Miss Daisy
1992 Nominee
1992 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureFried Green Tomatoes
1992 Nominee
1992 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureStory Lady, The
1963 Nominee
1963 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureHemingway's Adventures of a Young Man