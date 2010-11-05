Jill Clayburgh (born in New York City April 30, 1944, died November 5, 2010) acted on stage and in movies like Gable and Lombard (1976) with James Brolin, Silver Streak (1976) with Gene Wilder, Semi-Tough (1977) by Michael Ritchie with Burt Reynolds, An Unmarried Woman (1978) by Paul Mazursky with Alan Bates, Luna (1979) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Starting Over (1979) by Alan Pakula with Burt Reynolds, First Monday in October (1981) with Walter Matthau. She later acted in Running with Scissors (2006) directed by Ryan Murphy from the 2002 memoir by Augusten Burroughs, Love & Other Drugs (2010) by Edward Zwick, Bridesmaids (2011) by Paul Feig. On television, she acted in TV movies like Hustling (1975), Griffin and Phoenix (1976) with Peter Falk.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1982 Nominee
1982 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1979 Nominee
1979 Nominee