Jill Clayburgh (born in New York City April 30, 1944, died November 5, 2010) acted on stage and in movies like Gable and Lombard (1976) with James Brolin, Silver Streak (1976) with Gene Wilder, Semi-Tough (1977) by Michael Ritchie with Burt Reynolds, An Unmarried Woman (1978) by Paul Mazursky with Alan Bates, Luna (1979) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Starting Over (1979) by Alan Pakula with Burt Reynolds, First Monday in October (1981) with Walter Matthau. She later acted in Running with Scissors (2006) directed by Ryan Murphy from the 2002 memoir by Augusten Burroughs, Love & Other Drugs (2010) by Edward Zwick, Bridesmaids (2011) by Paul Feig. On television, she acted in TV movies like Hustling (1975), Griffin and Phoenix (1976) with Peter Falk.

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
First Monday in October

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Starting Over

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Luna

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Unmarried Woman, An
