Golden Globes logo

Jimmy Smits

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Jimmy Smits

Jimmy Smits (born in Brooklyn, New York, July 9, 1955) acted in movies like Old Gringo (1989) directed by Luis Puenzo from the 1985 novel by Carlos Fuentes, with Gregory Peck and Jane Fonda, Switch (1991) written and directed by Blake Edwards, with Ellen Barkin, Fires Within (1991) by Gillian Armstrong, My Family (1995) by Gregory Nava, The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) written and directed by Robin Swicord, Mother and Child (2009) written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. He played Bail Organa in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones (2002), Revenge of the Sith (2005), and in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). He acted in the film version of the stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda In the Heights (2021) directed by Jon Chu.

On television Smits acted in drama series such as L.A. Law (1986-1992), NYPD Blue (1994-1998), The West Wing (2004-2006), How to Get Away with Murder (2017-2018).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
NYPD Blue

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
NYPD Blue

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
NYPD Blue

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
L.A. Law
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.