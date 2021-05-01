Jimmy Smits (born in Brooklyn, New York, July 9, 1955) acted in movies like Old Gringo (1989) directed by Luis Puenzo from the 1985 novel by Carlos Fuentes, with Gregory Peck and Jane Fonda, Switch (1991) written and directed by Blake Edwards, with Ellen Barkin, Fires Within (1991) by Gillian Armstrong, My Family (1995) by Gregory Nava, The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) written and directed by Robin Swicord, Mother and Child (2009) written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. He played Bail Organa in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones (2002), Revenge of the Sith (2005), and in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). He acted in the film version of the stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda In the Heights (2021) directed by Jon Chu.

On television Smits acted in drama series such as L.A. Law (1986-1992), NYPD Blue (1994-1998), The West Wing (2004-2006), How to Get Away with Murder (2017-2018).