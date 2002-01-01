Golden Globes logo

J.K. Simmons

1 Nominations
1 Wins

Jonathan Kimble (J.K.) Simmons (born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, January 9, 1955) played newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007) directed by Sam Raimi, reprised his role in Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He acted in Thank You for Smoking (2005), Juno (2007) and Up in the Air (2009) directed by Jason Reitman, Whiplash (2014) and La La Land (2016) by Damien Chazelle, National Champions (2021), Being the Ricardos (2021) by Aaron Sorkin.

On television, he acted in series like Oz (1997-2003), The Closer (2005-2012), Counterpart (2017-2019).

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Whiplash
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.