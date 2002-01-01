Jonathan Kimble (J.K.) Simmons (born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, January 9, 1955) played newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007) directed by Sam Raimi, reprised his role in Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He acted in Thank You for Smoking (2005), Juno (2007) and Up in the Air (2009) directed by Jason Reitman, Whiplash (2014) and La La Land (2016) by Damien Chazelle, National Champions (2021), Being the Ricardos (2021) by Aaron Sorkin.

On television, he acted in series like Oz (1997-2003), The Closer (2005-2012), Counterpart (2017-2019).