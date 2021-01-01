Rose Joan Blondell (born in New York City, August 30, 1906, died December 25, 1979) started in vaudeville with her family’s troupe the “Bouncing Blondells.” She acted in dozens of Hollywood movies in the 1930s and ‘40s, like The Public Enemy (1931), Blonde Crazy (1931) and He Was Her Man (1933), all three with James Cagney, Night Nurse (1931) with Clark Gable, Miss Pinkerton (1932) with George Brent, Blondie Johnson (1933) with Chester Morris, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (1945) by Elia Kazan, Nightmare Alley (1947) with Tyrone Power. She acted in The Blue Veil (1951), Desk Set (1957) with Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) by Norman Jewison, Opening Night (1977) by John Cassavetes.