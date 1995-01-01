6 Nominations
Joan Collins (born May 23, 1933 in London, England) acted in 1950s Hollywood movies like Land of the Pharaohs (1995) by Howard Hawks, The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing (1955), The Virgin Queen (1955), The Opposite Sex (1956), Island in the Sun (1957), The Bravados (1958).
On television she played the ex-wife of John Forsythe in the series Dynasty (1981-1989), she acted with Shirley MacLaine, Debbie Reynold and Elizabeth Taylor in the TV movie These Old Broads (2001), in the series American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018) by Ryan Murphy.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDynasty (1981-1989)
1986 Nominee
1986 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDynasty (1981-1989)
1985 Nominee
1985 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDynasty (1981-1989)
1984 Nominee
1984 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDynasty (1981-1989)
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDynasty (1981-1989)
1982 Nominee
1982 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDynasty (1981-1989)