Joan Collins (born May 23, 1933 in London, England) acted in 1950s Hollywood movies like Land of the Pharaohs (1995) by Howard Hawks, The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing (1955), The Virgin Queen (1955), The Opposite Sex (1956), Island in the Sun (1957), The Bravados (1958).

On television she played the ex-wife of John Forsythe in the series Dynasty (1981-1989), she acted with Shirley MacLaine, Debbie Reynold and Elizabeth Taylor in the TV movie These Old Broads (2001), in the series American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018) by Ryan Murphy.