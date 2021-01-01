Joan Crawford (born Lucille Fay LeSueur in San Antonio, Texas, March 23, 1904, died May 10, 1977) is a movie star of classic Hollywood cinema with a long career that started in 1925, when she was signed by MGM. Some of her best films are: Grand Hotel (1932) with Greta Garbo and John Barrymore, Rain (1932) with Walter Huston, Dancing Lady (1933) with Clark Gable, Sadie McKee (1934) with Franchot Tone, Mannequin (1937) with Spencer Tracy, The Women (1939) with Norma Shearer and Rosalind Russell, A Woman’s Face (1941) with Melvyn Douglas, both directed by George Cukor, Above Suspicion (1943) with Fred McMurray, Mildred Pierce (1945) directed by Michael Curtiz from the novel by James Cain, Humoresque (1946) with John Garfield, Daisy Kenyon (1947) with Henry Fonda, Possessed (1947), Flamingo Road (1949), Harriet Craig (1951), Sudden Fear (1952), Johnny Guitar (1954) by Nicolas Ray, Queen Bee (1955), Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) with Bette Davis.

