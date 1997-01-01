Golden Globes logo

Joanne Froggatt

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Joanne Froggatt is a British actress who got her start on the British Soap Opera Coronation Street (1997-1998). Since then she has appeared in numerous other British television shows including Island At War (2004), Life on Mars (2006), and Robin Hood (2009). She is most well known for playing Anna Bates on Downton Abbey (2010-) for which she won her first Golden Globe Award in 2015.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Downton Abbey

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Downton Abbey
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.