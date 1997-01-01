Joanne Froggatt is a British actress who got her start on the British Soap Opera Coronation Street (1997-1998). Since then she has appeared in numerous other British television shows including Island At War (2004), Life on Mars (2006), and Robin Hood (2009). She is most well known for playing Anna Bates on Downton Abbey (2010-) for which she won her first Golden Globe Award in 2015.