Joaquín Rafael Phoenix (aka Leaf. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 28, 1974) was cast by Ron Howard in Parenthood (1989) with Steve Martin, by Gus van Sant in To Die For (1995) with Nicole Kidman. He acted with Liv Tyler in Inventing the Abbots (1997), with Claire Danes in U-Turn (1998) by Oliver Stone, with Russell Crowe in Gladiator (2000) by Ridley Scott, with Geoffrey Rush in Quills (2000) by Philip Kaufman, with Mel Gibson in Signs (2002) by M. Night Shyamalan, with John Travolta in Ladder 49 (2004). He portrayed singer Johnny Cash in Walk the Line (2005) by James Mangold, co-starred with Philip Seymour Hoffman in The Master (2013) by Paul Thomas Anderson, starred in Her (2013) by Spike Jonze, in Inherent Vice (2014) by Paul Thomas Anderson, in Irrational Man (2015) by Woody Allen with Emma Stone, in The Sister Brothers (2018) with John C. Reilly. He starred in the origin story of the DC Comics villain, The Joker (2019) by Todd Phillips, C’mon C’mon (2021) written and directed by Mike Mills.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Joaquin Phoenix “Joker” by Tina Jøhnk Christensen.

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Joker

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Walk The Line

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Inherent Vice

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Her

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Master, The

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Gladiator
