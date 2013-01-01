Golden Globes logo

Jodie Comer (born March 11, 1993, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England) is an English actress known for her role as Russian assassin Oksana Astankova/Villanelle in the BBC thriller series Killing Eve (2018-present).

Her notable roles include Chloe Gemell in the E4 comedy-drama series My Mad Fat Diary (2013-2015), Ivy Moxam in the BBC Three drama miniseries Thirteen (2016), and Elizabeth of York in the STARZ historical miniseries The White Princess (2017).

Comer acted in the movies Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Free Guy (2021) with Ryan Reynolds, The Last Duel (2021) by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Killing Eve

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Killing Eve
