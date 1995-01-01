Golden Globes logo

Born in Los Angeles on November 19, 1962, Jodie Foster started acting as a child, landed her first major movie role at age 13 in Taxi Driver (1976) by Martin Scorsese opposite Robert De Niro. She took a break from acting to study literature at Yale University, re-emerged as a powerful adult actress in The Accused (1988) by Jonathan Kaplan, and The Silence of the Lambs (1991) by Jonathan Demme with Anthony Hopkins, dramatic roles that earned her two Golden Globe awards. Foster acted with Richard Gere in Sommersby (1983) by Jon Amiel, with Mel Gibson in Maverick (1984) by Richard Donner, with Liam Neeson in Nell (1994) by Michael Apted, with Matthew McConaughey in Contact (1997) by Robert Zemeckis. She starred in Panic Room (2002) by David Fincher, Inside Man (2006) by Spike Lee, The Brave One (2007) by Neil Jordan, Carnage (2011) by Roman Polanski, Elysium (2013) with Matt Damon, The Mauritanian (2021).

She directed movies like Little Man Tate (1991), Home for the Holidays (1995), Money Monster (2016) starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Mauritanian, The

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Jodie Foster

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Silence of the Lambs, The

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Accused, The

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Carnage

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Brave One, The

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Baby Dance

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Contact

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Nell

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Freaky Friday (1976)
