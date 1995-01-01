3 Nominations
Joseph “Joe” Pesci (born February 9, 1943 in Newark, New Jersey) acted in movies like Once Upon a Time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone, Home Alone (1990) by John Hughes, The Super (1991), My Cousin Vinny (1992) with Marisa Tomei, The Public Eye (1992), With Honors (1994). He was directed by Martin Scorsese in Raging Bull (1980), Goodfellas (1990), Casino (1995) and The Irishman (2019) with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.
Read Nominee Profile 2020: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” by Jean-Paul Chaillet.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2020 Nominee
2020 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureIrishman, The
1991 Nominee
1991 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureGoodFellas
1981 Nominee
1981 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureRaging Bull