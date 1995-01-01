Golden Globes logo

Joseph “Joe” Pesci (born February 9, 1943 in Newark, New Jersey) acted in movies like Once Upon a Time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone, Home Alone (1990) by John Hughes, The Super (1991), My Cousin Vinny (1992) with Marisa Tomei, The Public Eye (1992), With Honors (1994). He was directed by Martin Scorsese in Raging Bull (1980), Goodfellas (1990), Casino (1995) and The Irishman (2019) with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Joe Pesci, “The Irishmanby Jean-Paul Chaillet.

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Irishman, The

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
GoodFellas

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Raging Bull
