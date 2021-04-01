Joseph “Joe” Wright (born August 25, 1972 in London, England) directed Keira Knightley in Pride & Prejudice (2005) from the 1814 novel by Jane Austen, Atonement (2007) from the 2001 novel by Ian McEwan, Anna Karenina (2012) from the 1877 novel by Leo Tolstoy. He directed Saoirse Ronan in Atonement (2007) and Hanna (2011), Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr. in The Soloist (2009) from the book by Steve Lopez, Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund and Rooney Mara in the Peter Pan prequel Pan (2015), Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2017), Amy Adams in The Woman in the Window (2021), Peter Dinklage in Cyrano (2021) from the 2018 stage musical by Erica Schmidt, based on the 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand.