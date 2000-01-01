Joel Grey (born Joel Katz in Cleveland, Ohio April 11, 1932) played the Master of Ceremonies in the movie version of the musical Cabaret (1972) directed by Bob Fosse, with Liza Minnelli as Sally, after portraying him in the original 1966 Broadway production. He continued to act on stage, in George M! (1968), Goodtime Charlie (1975), The Grand Tour (1979), played the Wizard of Oz in Wicked (2003). He appeared in movies like Man on a Swing (1970), Buffalo Bill and the Indians (1976) by Robert Altman, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985), Dancer in the Dark (2000) by Lars von Triers.