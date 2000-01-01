Golden Globes logo

Joel Grey

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Joel Grey (born Joel Katz in Cleveland, Ohio April 11, 1932) played the Master of Ceremonies in the movie version of the musical Cabaret (1972) directed by Bob Fosse, with Liza Minnelli as Sally, after portraying him in the original 1966 Broadway production. He continued to act on stage, in George M! (1968), Goodtime Charlie (1975), The Grand Tour (1979), played the Wizard of Oz in Wicked (2003). He appeared in movies like Man on a Swing (1970), Buffalo Bill and the Indians (1976) by Robert Altman, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985), Dancer in the Dark (2000) by Lars von Triers.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1973 Winner

1973 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Cabaret

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
