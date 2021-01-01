Golden Globes logo

John Barry

11 Nominations
1 Wins

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
Out of Africa

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Chaplin

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Dances with Wolves

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
View to a Kill, A

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Somewhere in Time

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Deep, The

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Dove, The

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Mary, Queen of Scots

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Lion in Winter

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Born Free

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
From Russia With Love
