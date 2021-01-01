John Barry

11 Nominations
1 Wins
1986 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureOut of Africa
1993 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureChaplin
1991 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureDances with Wolves
1986 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureView to a Kill, A
1981 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureSomewhere in Time
1978 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureDeep, The
1975 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureDove, The
1972 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureMary, Queen of Scots
1969 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureThe Lion in Winter
1967 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureBorn Free
1965 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureFrom Russia With Love