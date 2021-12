John Adegboyega (born in London, England, March 17, 1992) played Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy, The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), The Rise of Skywalker (2019). He acted in Detroit (2017) by Kathryn Bigelow. On television, he acted in Red, White and Blue, an episode of the anthology series Small Axe (2020) directed by Steve McQueen.