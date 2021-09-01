John C. Reilly

John Christopher Reilly (born May 24, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois) acted in movies like State of Grace (1990) by Phil Joanou, Hoffa (1992) by Danny DeVito, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) by Lasse Hallström, The River Wild (1994) by Curtis Hanson, Boogie Nights (1997) by Paul Thomas Anderson, The Perfect Storm (2000) by Wolfgang Petersen, The Hours (2002) by Stephen Daldry, Gangs of New York (2002) by Martin Scorsese, the musical Chicago (2002) by Rob Marshall, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), Carnage (2011) by Roman Polanski. In 2018 he acted with Joaquin Phoenix in The Sisters Brothers, with Steve Coogan in Stan & Ollie, with Will Ferrell in Holmes and Watson.
